Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $559.50.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cintas

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Cintas stock opened at $602.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.91. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $423.06 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after purchasing an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,825,000 after purchasing an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.