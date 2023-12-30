Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 39,051 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3,762.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,051 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Visa by 5,907.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 217,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $260.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.12. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.70 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The firm has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

