Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $778,876,000 after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $950.08 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $1,005.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $958.19 and its 200 day moving average is $943.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

