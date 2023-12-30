Clarius Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $460.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $423.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $287.49 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.93.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

