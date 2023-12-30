Clarius Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,439 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

