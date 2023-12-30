Clarius Group LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $138.39 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $139.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

