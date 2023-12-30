Clarius Group LLC Has $553,000 Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Argus lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.11.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $311.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.54.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

