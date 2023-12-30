Clarius Group LLC Has $653,000 Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $908.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,012,021. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

REGN stock opened at $878.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $820.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $799.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $668.00 and a one year high of $899.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

