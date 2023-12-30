Clarius Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Up 0.6 %

MAR opened at $225.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.55. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.42 and a 1 year high of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Marriott International

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.