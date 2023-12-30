Clarius Group LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,793 shares of company stock worth $12,609,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

