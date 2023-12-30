Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 18,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

