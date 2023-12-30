Clarius Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $92.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

