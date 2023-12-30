Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its position in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.46. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

