Clarius Group LLC Sells 14,091 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clarius Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,091 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

