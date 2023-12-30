Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.10.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $154.85 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.03 and its 200 day moving average is $127.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.03%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

