Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $58,266,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $93.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

