Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fiserv by 15.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,419,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,007,000 after purchasing an additional 465,468 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $132.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.85. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

