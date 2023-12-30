Clarius Group LLC Sells 403 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,403,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.25.

NOC stock opened at $468.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.41. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $414.56 and a twelve month high of $547.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.03 and a 200-day moving average of $453.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

