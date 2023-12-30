Clarius Group LLC Sells 423 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $229.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.29 and a 200 day moving average of $203.31. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $153.10 and a 12-month high of $238.27.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

