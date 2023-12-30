Clarius Group LLC Sells 678 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Relx by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Relx by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,308,000 after purchasing an additional 243,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after purchasing an additional 63,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Relx by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $39.66 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.
RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
