CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Down to $13.43

Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.43, but opened at $12.66. CleanSpark shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 6,060,999 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.05.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLSK

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

In related news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark by 3,177.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.