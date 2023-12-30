Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Update

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, a growth of 657.5% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. Coast Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Get Coast Entertainment alerts:

About Coast Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ardent Leisure Group Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.