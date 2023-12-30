Coerente Capital Management Acquires 2,865 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.0% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

