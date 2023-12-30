Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Coloured Ties Capital Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:APEOF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Coloured Ties Capital has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.
Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile
