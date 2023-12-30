Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in December

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Coloured Ties Capital Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEOF opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Coloured Ties Capital has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Coloured Ties Capital Company Profile

Coloured Ties Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in equity, debt, and convertible securities in all sectors of the junior capital markets, which may be held for both long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. It invests in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies.

