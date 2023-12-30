Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,381,000 after buying an additional 15,421 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 164.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 155,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 96,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.43.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

