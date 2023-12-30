CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised CommScope from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.39.

CommScope Price Performance

COMM stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. CommScope has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,528.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 153,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,525.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,528.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CommScope by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,226,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,141 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after buying an additional 2,790,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CommScope by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CommScope by 1,110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,216,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 2,033,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

