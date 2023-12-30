Comparing Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) and Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF)

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) and Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Alamos Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Alamos Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Alamos Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Alamos Gold 20.34% 6.88% 5.09%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 69.76 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.08 Alamos Gold $821.20 million 6.51 $37.10 million $0.51 26.40

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Alamos Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Alamos Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Sabre Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alamos Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sabre Gold Mines and Alamos Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Alamos Gold 0 5 2 0 2.29

Alamos Gold has a consensus price target of $13.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.23%. Given Alamos Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alamos Gold is more favorable than Sabre Gold Mines.

Risk and Volatility

Sabre Gold Mines has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alamos Gold has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alamos Gold beats Sabre Gold Mines on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada. Further, it holds interest in Quartz Mountain project located in the Oregon United states. Alamos Gold Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

