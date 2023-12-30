Comparing Korro Bio (KRRO) and The Competition

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) is one of 974 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Korro Bio to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Korro Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Korro Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Korro Bio and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Korro Bio $14.07 million -$81.58 million -0.51 Korro Bio Competitors $8.81 billion $230.53 million -2.81

Analyst Ratings

Korro Bio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Korro Bio. Korro Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Korro Bio and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korro Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Korro Bio Competitors 5480 17176 42136 819 2.58

Korro Bio currently has a consensus price target of $116.67, suggesting a potential upside of 143.41%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 64.43%. Given Korro Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Korro Bio is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Korro Bio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korro Bio N/A -115.97% -68.09% Korro Bio Competitors -1,796.97% -269.71% -30.55%

Volatility & Risk

Korro Bio has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korro Bio’s peers have a beta of 0.85, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Korro Bio beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Korro Bio

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.