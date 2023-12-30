Comparing Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyra Therapeutics -4,340.06% -73.41% -53.77% Graphite Bio N/A -30.06% -25.38%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

This is a summary of current ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 167.18%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.23%. Given Lyra Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lyra Therapeutics is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Risk and Volatility

Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyra Therapeutics and Graphite Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyra Therapeutics $1.36 million 202.51 -$55.28 million ($1.43) -3.66 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($2.23) -1.17

Lyra Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Graphite Bio. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lyra Therapeutics beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyra Therapeutics



Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. The company's product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Graphite Bio



Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

