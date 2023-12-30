comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
comScore Trading Up 9.2 %
Shares of SCOR opened at $16.70 on Thursday. comScore has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $79.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87.
comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). comScore had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.51 million. Analysts predict that comScore will post -12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
comScore Company Profile
comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.
