Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $203.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

