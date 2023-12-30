Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp increased its position in Progressive by 4.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.6 %

PGR opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.85. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $165.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.63.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

