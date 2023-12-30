Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,914 Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 231.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.30 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $15.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.