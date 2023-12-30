Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $235,000 in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.59 and a 52 week high of $56.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.56.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

