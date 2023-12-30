Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $212,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 46.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE GPN opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.