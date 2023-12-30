Contrasting Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (CHYHY) and The Competition

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) is one of 129 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Competitors 808 2999 3800 21 2.40

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 23.41%. Given Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.4% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A 41.43 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Competitors $2.76 billion $122.30 million 28.51

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chr. Hansen Holding A/S. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Competitors -19.45% -46.13% -3.70%

Dividends

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.6% and pay out 104.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S rivals beat Chr. Hansen Holding A/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries. It has a strategic collaboration with UPL Ltd. to develop and commercialize microbial-based bio solutions for sustainable agriculture. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

