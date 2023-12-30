Contrasting Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) & Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81% Sunoco 2.38% 53.87% 8.06%

Volatility & Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Sunoco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.49 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -8.94 Sunoco $25.73 billion 0.23 $475.00 million $5.56 10.78

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and Sunoco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunoco 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sunoco has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.07%. Given Sunoco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Summary

Sunoco beats Ferrellgas Partners on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. In addition, the company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. Further, it is involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. The company serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2023, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 803 service units for propane distribution locations. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations. It's All Other segment includes partnership credit card services, franchise royalties, and retail operations; and offers credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money order, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company owns and operates retail stores under the APlus and Aloha Island Mart brand names; and offers food, beverages, snacks, grocery and non-food merchandise, motor fuels, and other services. Sunoco LP was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in 2014. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

