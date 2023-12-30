Contrasting Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) and Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) and Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Diversified Marketing Group and Mama’s Creations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Diversified Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A Mama’s Creations 7.02% 46.33% 18.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Diversified Marketing Group and Mama’s Creations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Diversified Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mama’s Creations $93.19 million 1.97 $2.30 million $0.20 24.55

Analyst Ratings

Mama’s Creations has higher revenue and earnings than Global Diversified Marketing Group.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Diversified Marketing Group and Mama’s Creations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Diversified Marketing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mama’s Creations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mama’s Creations has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.14%. Given Mama’s Creations’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Global Diversified Marketing Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.8% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Global Diversified Marketing Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc., a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty and grocery retailers, food service distributors, and direct store delivery (DSD); online e-commerce companies; and vending, pantry, and the micro-market segments. It also sells directly to Fortune 500 companies, including clubs and retail chain stores. Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Island Park, New York.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc. manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections. It sells its products directly to supermarkets, club chains, and mass-market retailers; and food retailers and distributors, as well as through website. The company was formerly known as MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mama's Creations, Inc. in August 2023. Mama's Creations, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

