Contrasting Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) & Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT)

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Symrise and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symrise N/A N/A N/A Ingevity 7.45% 22.18% 5.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.1% of Symrise shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Ingevity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symrise 0 0 0 0 N/A Ingevity 0 4 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Symrise and Ingevity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ingevity has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.84%. Given Ingevity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Symrise.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Symrise and Ingevity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symrise N/A N/A N/A $1.58 68.98 Ingevity $1.67 billion 1.03 $211.60 million $3.42 13.81

Ingevity has higher revenue and earnings than Symrise. Ingevity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symrise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ingevity beats Symrise on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symrise

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, aroma molecules, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances. This segment's products are used by manufacturers of perfumes, personal care and cosmetic products, cleaning products, detergents, air fresheners, and oral care products. It operates in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Symrise AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Holzminden, Germany.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats. This segment also produces other activated carbon products for use in various applications, including food, water, beverage, and chemical purification. The Performance Chemicals segment comprises of pavement technologies, industrial specialties, and engineered polymers. It manufactures products derived from crude tall oil and lignin extracted from the kraft pulping process, as well as caprolactone monomers and derivatives derived from cyclohexanone and hydrogen peroxide. This segment's products are used in various applications comprising warm mix paving, pavement preservation, pavement reconstruction and recycling, road striping, oil well service additives, oil production, and downstream applications; and adhesives, agrochemical dispersants, lubricants, printing inks, industrial intermediates and oilfield, coatings, resins, elastomers, bioplastics, and medical devices. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina.

