Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 107.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,821,000 after purchasing an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $49.00 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

