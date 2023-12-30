CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

