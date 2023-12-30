Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corning were worth $18,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $30.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

