CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 346 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth $47,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE DFS opened at $112.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $98.06. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.