CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 3,760 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $284.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.50. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,133,307. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

