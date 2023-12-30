Critical Review: United American (UAMA) & The Competition

United American (OTCMKTS:UAMA – Get Free Report) is one of 151 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare United American to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United American and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get United American alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United American 0 0 0 0 N/A United American Competitors 733 2240 4077 113 2.50

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 54.65%.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United American N/A N/A N/A United American Competitors $7.08 billion $589.04 million -230.82

This table compares United American and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

United American’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United American. United American is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.7% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United American shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.6% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United American and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United American N/A N/A N/A United American Competitors -11.03% -27.57% 0.35%

Summary

United American competitors beat United American on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

About United American

(Get Free Report)

United American Corp, Inc., a marketing and sales-oriented telecommunications holding company, provides a suite of retail domestic and international voice and data products and services using voice over Internet protocol for small-to-medium sized business and residential customers in North America. The company offers HaitiDirect, a pre-paid long distance card product; and CarribeanONE, a long distance telecommunications termination route that provides wholesale call termination services for customers in various Caribbean countries. It also provides wholesale carrier-to-carrier solutions; and enables international prepaid providers to outsource call completion for some or all of their prepaid service programs. United American Corp, Inc. was formerly known as Petapeer Holdings Inc. and changed its name to United American Corp, Inc. in March 2004. United American Corp, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Miami, Florida with an additional office in Montreal.

Receive News & Ratings for United American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.