Critical Review: Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) & Marijuana Company of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA)

Marijuana Company of America (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Free Report) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Zoetis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Marijuana Company of America alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Marijuana Company of America and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marijuana Company of America N/A N/A N/A Zoetis 27.24% 52.22% 17.17%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marijuana Company of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zoetis $8.37 billion 10.83 $2.11 billion $4.92 40.12

This table compares Marijuana Company of America and Zoetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Marijuana Company of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Marijuana Company of America and Zoetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marijuana Company of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoetis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Zoetis has a consensus price target of $220.11, indicating a potential upside of 11.52%.

Summary

Zoetis beats Marijuana Company of America on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marijuana Company of America

(Get Free Report)

Marijuana Company of America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States. The company offers hempSMART products comprising hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for temporary relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream to reduce minor discomfort and promote muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, a hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink through its web site and affiliate marketing programs. It also distributes hemp and CBD products, such as smoke and vape shop related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers through www.cdistro.com. The company was formerly known as Converge Global, Inc. and changed its name to Marijuana Company of America, Inc. in December 2015. Marijuana Company of America, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Zoetis

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers parasiticides; vaccines; anti-infectives; other pharmaceutical products; dermatology; and medicated feed additives. In addition, the company provides animal health diagnostics, including point-of-care diagnostic products and laboratory; and other non-pharmaceutical products. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Marijuana Company of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marijuana Company of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.