Critical Survey: Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF)

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macerich shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Macerich 1 1 0 0 1.50

Valuation & Earnings

Macerich has a consensus target price of $12.13, indicating a potential downside of 21.47%. Given Macerich’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust.

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Macerich’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.36 0.43 Macerich $859.16 million 3.87 -$66.07 million ($1.55) -9.96

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Macerich -38.30% -12.04% -4.25%

Summary

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust beats Macerich on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq. ft. of retail space and 2,793 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, +WOO, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Tsing Yi Square, Smartland, Stars of Kovan Property, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 47 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 44 regional town centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for nine consecutive years (2015-2023).

