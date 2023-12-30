Critical Survey: PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) and Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Qiagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A Qiagen $1.95 billion 5.07 $423.21 million $1.45 29.95

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and Qiagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39% Qiagen 17.01% 13.15% 7.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PharmaCyte Biotech and Qiagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen 0 3 5 0 2.63

Qiagen has a consensus price target of $50.43, indicating a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Qiagen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qiagen is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Summary

Qiagen beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories. It also provides interferon-gamma release assay for TB testing, and assays for post-transplant testing and viral load monitoring; assays for prenatal testing and detection of sexually transmitted diseases and HPV, as well as assays for analysis of genomic variants, such as mutations, insertions, deletions, and fusions; and sample to insight instruments, including one-step molecular analysis of hard-to-diagnose syndromes, and integrated PCR testing. In addition, it offers PCR consumables, such as quantitative PCR, reverse transcription, and combinations kits for analysis of gene expression, genotyping, and gene regulation instruments and technologies; human ID and forensics assay consumables, including STR assays for human ID, and assays for food contamination; PCR instruments consist of digital PCR solutions; and developed and configured OEM consumables. Further, the company provides predefined and custom NGS gene panels, library prep kits and components, and whole genome amplification; QIAGEN consumables and instruments, as well as bioinformatics solutions; and custom laboratory and genomic services. It serves molecular diagnostics, academia, pharmaceutical, and applied testing customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

