Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Trading 4.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $1.78 to $2.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Cronos Group traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 1,056,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,828,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

