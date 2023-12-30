CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

CRWD stock opened at $255.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.47. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,255.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total transaction of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $1,721,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,427.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.